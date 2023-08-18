(WFRV) – The Egg Harbor Historical Society is trying to get the Bookmobile back on the road. They plan to use it as a way to bring history to life with a mobile museum. The team is also planning to give books away to kids, fostering a love of reading.

The Bookmobile needs some work to be fully functional again. There is a fundraiser coming up to help generate the money for the repairs and restoration.

It is happening on August 19, at Sawyer Farm in Egg Harbor. Find full event details at:

https://www.bookmobiledoorcounty.org/event.html