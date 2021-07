(WFRV) – For 60 years, they’ve given you a glimpse at the beautiful homes and gardens of Door County.

Maribeth from the Door County Medical Facility Auxiliary spoke to Local 5 Live with details on this year’s House and Garden Walk.

Proceeds benefit the Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility and Hospice Care Center.

For full information, including how to buy tickets head to dcmedical.org or head to their Facebook page.