(WFRV)- If you like historical houses or houses with great architecture, you are in luck.

The Door County House & Garden Walk returns for its 63rd year on Tuesday, July 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the first home you visit, you will receive a booklet that talks about the event and a wristband that will be used as admission to the remaining homes on the walk.

While touring each home, you can ask the hosts any questions you may have. Tickets cost $45 at the door or $40 if you purchase before Monday, July 24th.

Proceeds of the event benefit the Door County Medical Center Behavioral Health Program.

For more information head to doorcountyhouseandgardenwalk.com.