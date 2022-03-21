(WFRV) – It’s a fundraising festival that includes air, land, boat, and adventure tours.

Local 5 Live gets details on the upcoming Door County Lighthouse festivals for both Spring and Fall.

Door County Lighthouse Festivals: Spring: June 10-12 and Fall: Sept. 30-Oct 2, 2022

Door County Maritime Museum – Sturgeon Bay

120 N Madison Ave – Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Information: 920-743-5958

Summer Event Date Detail

Jun 10, 2022 – Jun 12, 2022

The June Festival weekend includes air, land-based, boat, and adventure tours that together reach all 11 of the historic lighthouses of Door County and 3 to the south. Many of the tours are unique to the Lighthouse Festival weekend, and provide visitors exclusive access to lighthouses not typically open to the public. There are tours for all levels of activity and accessibility. Boat tours depart from a variety of locations around the Peninsula. Ticket sales support the Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society. All tours sell out, so buy tickets early!

Get your tickets starting APRIL 1, 2022 at doorcountytickets.com.