(WFRV) – This holiday season there are more ways than ever to explore and one of those ways is at the Door County Christkindlmarkt.

Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at how you can step back in time to an old-fashioned holiday with vendors, food, music, and more at this historic setting in Sister Bay.

The Christkindlmarkt kicks off today and runs Fridays – Sundays for three weekends:

November 25 – 27

December 2 – 4

December 9 – 11

The Door County Christkindlmarkt is located at the corner of the past museum in Sister Bay, but you’ll need to park off-site in one of the three lots. Just follow the signs and then take the trolley for front door delivery.

See more at doorcountychristmasmarket.com.