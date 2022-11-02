(WFRV) – You can double your donation to help fight hunger thanks to a match program from AbbyBank and St. Joe’s food program.
Monica from St. Joseph food program visited Local 5 Live along with James Kilsdonk from AbbyBank with details on how even a small donation makes a big difference.
The match program is underway now and runs through December 16th. You can drop your donation off at:
AbbyBank
1500 N. Casaloma Drive, Suite 103
Appleton, WI 54913
St. Joseph Food Program, Inc.
1465A Opportunity Way
Menasha, WI 54952
You can also send in a monetary donation to AbbyBank or to St. Joe’s, just mark your check with the word ‘Match’.
For more on each, visit abbybank.com and stjoesfoodprogram.org.