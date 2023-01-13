(WFRV) – The 4th Annual Café Crawl presented by Cellcom, is taking place Saturday, January 14th, from 8:30 am to noon, in Downtown Green Bay.

Event attendees can board a trolley and sample hot drinks and tasty treats from cafés and coffee shops in the Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street Districts. The businesses participating include The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, The Attic, Cultivate Taste, Voyageurs Bakehouse, and Glas Coffeehouse.

For a $10 fee, guests will receive a punch card to enjoy samples at all participating cafés, and a trolley ride. These punch cards can be turned in at the last stop for a chance to win prizes. Tickets are available at downtowngreenbay.com.