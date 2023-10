(WFRV)- A group of gorgeous gords are raising money for a good cause.

In this segment, Laura Colbert and Leslie Beyersdorf from the Waupaca Parks & Recreation and Jim Miller discuss how carving pumpkins can raise money for the community.

Waupaca’s Halloween on Main Street is tomorrow(10/27) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, head to visitwaupacachainolakes.com.