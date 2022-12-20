(WFRV) – Diabetes can be tough to manage, but it doesn’t have to be. Today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the diabetes through weight loss.

Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to our health, plus details on how diabetes and pre-diabetes are a high-insulin state and what that means. Finally, he gives details on their Medi-Weight loss program.

The Medi-Weight loss program through Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women is located at 2411 Holmgren Way in Green Bay. Reach them online at drcoussonsadvancedcare.com.