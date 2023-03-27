(WFRV) – March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and it is a condition that is often underdiagnosed.

Doctor Herb Coussons explains what women need to watch for, and how they know if their period is heavier or more painful than it should be.

Some common symptoms to watch for include:

*Pelvic pain and pain between periods *Heavy Menstrual bleeding *Lower back pain *Pain during sex *Infertility

There are treatment options available to not only live with less pain but in some cases improve chances of becoming pregnant.

