(WFRV)- Get ready for a night filled with suspense and deduction as UWO Theatre presents Dracula.

As Count Dracula begins to exert his power upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues to his appearances.

Rich with humor and horror, this play paints a spooky theatrical picture of Stoker’s novel.

Dracula takes the stage October 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30 p.m. and October 15th at 2 p.m.

Get your tickets at uwosh.edu.