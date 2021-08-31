Dreamers and Doers Book Release Party – October 14 in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – The Dreamers and Doers book collection tells the story of more than 160 local women, their accomplishments and how they’ve helped to shape our community.

Dotty Juengst joined Local 5 Live with details on Volume II and the upcoming book release party.

In 1994, the Green Bay Area Branch published the first volume of Women of Northeast Wisconsin Dreamers and Does, telling the story of some of the historical and contemporary women.

Over 160 stories of women's accomplishment and contributions are included in vol. I and II. There are many more stories to tell but resources were limited. All women included were suggested by other women and men.

Proceeds of book sales help to fund the AAUW Green Bay Branch’s scholarship fund. These scholarships are awarded to students pursuing their first post-high school degrees in their last semesters before graduation.

The Dreamers and Doers Book Release Party is October 14th at Hotel Northland. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. For more details, head to their Facebook event page.