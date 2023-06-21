(WFRV)- Cows can drink a lot in a day, so if you are going to try and compete, bring a Designated Driver(they cheat by drinking water).

At the Thirsty Cow Taphouse, you don’t have to wait for a bartender. They have taps all around the wall. You use a wrist brace you received when you entered to activate the tap. You are charged per ounce.

They also have exciting food options that would make a cow cry. They have burgers, tots, Waleye and so much more.

You will find the Thirsty Cow at 7899 County Road A in Baileys Harbor.

For more information head to thethirstycowtaphouse.com.