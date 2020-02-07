Drink recipe ideas for Oscars watch party

(WFRV) – If you are having a watch party for the Academy Awards this weekend, you may need some fresh ideas for your drinks.
Icarus Hospitality stopped by with some fun ones you can try.
Arthur’s Tux
Vodka
Strawberry shrub
Aperol
Club soda
Grape juice
Mint sprig
*build right into Tom Collins glass
The Hitman
Tullamore Dew
Dom Benedictine
Pimms
Grand marnier
Angostura bitters
Stir ingredients with ice in tin for 8-10 seconds then strain into coupe or martini glass
The Flamethrower
Bulleit Rye whiskey
Fernet
Creme de Cassis
Lemon juice
Cinnamon Simple syrup
* add all ingredients in tin. Shake for 8-10 seconds then double strain over rocks in a tumbler glass. Garnish with lemon and torched cinnamon stick