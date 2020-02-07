Drink recipe ideas for Oscars watch party

(WFRV) – If you are having a watch party for the Academy Awards this weekend, you may need some fresh ideas for your drinks.

Icarus Hospitality stopped by with some fun ones you can try.

Arthur’s Tux

Vodka

Strawberry shrub

Aperol

Club soda

Grape juice

Mint sprig

*build right into Tom Collins glass



The Hitman

Tullamore Dew

Dom Benedictine

Pimms

Grand marnier

Angostura bitters

Stir ingredients with ice in tin for 8-10 seconds then strain into coupe or martini glass



The Flamethrower

Bulleit Rye whiskey

Fernet

Creme de Cassis

Lemon juice

Cinnamon Simple syrup

* add all ingredients in tin. Shake for 8-10 seconds then double strain over rocks in a tumbler glass. Garnish with lemon and torched cinnamon stick