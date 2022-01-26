Drink recipes from Paradise North Distillery

(WFRV) – Learn to mix drinks like a master using locally made alcohol. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery shares some easy, delicious recipes and upcoming events.
Door County Cherry Smash
- Place 3 or 4 cherries from the cherry shrub in a rocks glass
- Add 1 oz Cherry Shrub
- Muddle cherries
- Add 1 ½ oz Paradise North Ten Mile Bourbon
- Fill glass with ice
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with orange and maraschino cherry
Cherry Shrub
Add to mason jar or other sealable glass container
- 1 ½ cups apple cider vinegar
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 2 cups tart cherries
- Let cherries macerate in vinegar/sugar for one week. Shake occasionally to dissolve the sugar.
South Bay Hurricane
– 1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Gold Rum
– 1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Blackstrap Rum
– ¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree
– ½ oz Grenadine
– 1 oz Lemon Juice
– Shake w/ice
– Strain/Pour over ice in highball or hurricane glass
EVENTS:
Thursday Nights Distilled – How to Taste Spirits and Read Labels
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM
Thursday Nights Distilled – All Things Bourbon
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM
Lift Your SPIRITS Yoga
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 AT 11 AM – 12 PM
Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. Learn more at paradisenorthdistillery.com and follow them on Facebook for upcoming events.