Drink recipes from Paradise North Distillery

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Learn to mix drinks like a master using locally made alcohol. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery shares some easy, delicious recipes and upcoming events.

Door County Cherry Smash

  • Place 3 or 4 cherries from the cherry shrub in a rocks glass
  • Add 1 oz Cherry Shrub
  • Muddle cherries
  • Add 1 ½ oz Paradise North Ten Mile Bourbon
  • Fill glass with ice
  • Top with ginger beer
  • Garnish with orange and maraschino cherry

Cherry Shrub

              Add to mason jar or other sealable glass container

  • 1 ½ cups apple cider vinegar
  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 2 cups tart cherries
  • Let cherries macerate in vinegar/sugar for one week.  Shake occasionally to dissolve the sugar.

South Bay Hurricane

–          1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Gold Rum

–          1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Blackstrap Rum

–          ¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

–          ½ oz Grenadine

–          1 oz Lemon Juice

–          Shake w/ice

–          Strain/Pour over ice in highball or hurricane glass

EVENTS:

Thursday Nights Distilled – How to Taste Spirits and Read Labels
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM

Thursday Nights Distilled – All Things Bourbon
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM

Lift Your SPIRITS Yoga
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 AT 11 AM – 12 PM

Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. Learn more at paradisenorthdistillery.com and follow them on Facebook for upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home