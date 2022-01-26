Drink recipes from Paradise North Distillery

(WFRV) – Learn to mix drinks like a master using locally made alcohol. Tom Feld from Paradise North Distillery shares some easy, delicious recipes and upcoming events.

Door County Cherry Smash

Place 3 or 4 cherries from the cherry shrub in a rocks glass

Add 1 oz Cherry Shrub

Muddle cherries

Add 1 ½ oz Paradise North Ten Mile Bourbon

Fill glass with ice

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with orange and maraschino cherry

Cherry Shrub

Add to mason jar or other sealable glass container

1 ½ cups apple cider vinegar

1 ½ cups sugar

2 cups tart cherries

Let cherries macerate in vinegar/sugar for one week. Shake occasionally to dissolve the sugar.

South Bay Hurricane

– 1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Gold Rum

– 1 ½ oz Paradise North Beach Road Blackstrap Rum

– ¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

– ½ oz Grenadine

– 1 oz Lemon Juice

– Shake w/ice

– Strain/Pour over ice in highball or hurricane glass

EVENTS:

Thursday Nights Distilled – How to Taste Spirits and Read Labels

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM

Thursday Nights Distilled – All Things Bourbon

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AT 6:30 PM – 8 PM

Lift Your SPIRITS Yoga

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 AT 11 AM – 12 PM

Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. Learn more at paradisenorthdistillery.com and follow them on Facebook for upcoming events.