Drink recipes from The Vintage Hitch Co. Mobile Bar

Pineapple Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

-3 lemon wedges

-5 fresh mint leaves (plus more for garnish)

-4 pineapple chunks

-2oz bourbon

-3/4oz simple syrup

Combine mint leaves, pineapple chunks and lemon wedges into a cocktail shaker and muddle together. Add ice, bourbon and simple syrup to a shaker and shake for approximately 20-30 seconds to combine all ingredients.

Double strain into a rocks glass. Take your mint garnish and place it in the palm of your hand and gently smack the mint with the other hand. This helps release the oils and fragrance. Garnish drink.

Autumn Crown

Ingredients:

-2oz bourbon

-3oz orange juice

-1oz apple cider

-pinch of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for approximately 20-30 seconds so all ingredients are combined.

Double strain and garnish with cinnamon stick and dehydrated apple slice.

