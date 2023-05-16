(WFRV)- Our retired Rambler spotted a fun event for Sunday, May 28th. It’s a wine run. With start times at 10:00am and 11:30am for an exciting annual event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Trout Springs Winery. Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy the wine this race is a sure thing for a great time and an incredible experience. Proceeds help the Ribbon of Hope Foundation.

Registration Includes:

Super Soft Ring Spun Cotton t-shirt

Wine Glass: Shatterproof, Collapsible, and Portable

Finisher Medal: A bottle stopper, corkscrew, and keychain lanyard all in one!

Race Bib: Chip timed 5k run/walk. Results will be posted online

and of course, a pour of wine.

For more information, or to sign up, head to troutspringswinery.com.