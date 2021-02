(WFRV) – If you love Booyah, now is your chance to buy some for a great cause.

Megan from Door County Habitat for Humanity and Joe from the Belgian Heritage Center spoke to Local 5 Live about their current drive-thru fundraiser.

All proceeds support Door County Habitat for Humanity’s mission of helping others to achieve decent and affordable home ownership. Their goal for 2021 is to build two homes, which requires additional fundraising and more volunteers.