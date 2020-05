(WFRV) – What’s better than a brat or hot dog on Memorial Day? Getting one at a drive through that will support a patriotic event.

Mike Bennett from the American Legion Cook Fuller Post 70 spoke with Local 5 Live with the details.

Enjoy the brat and hot dog drive through sale today from 11 am – 5 pm located at the American Legion Cook Fuller Post 70, 1332 Spruce Street in Oshkosh.

For details, head to their Facebook page.