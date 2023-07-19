(WFRV)- The grass is always greener on the other side. But, it does not have to be.

Seefeldt Turf Pros & Plowing can help your yard be the envy of the neighborhood. With lawn care, trimmings, and landscaping available, Seefeldt can do everything your yard needs.

Just because your grass is brown does not mean it is gone. In this segment, Kyle Seefeldt offers some tips including the best time of day to water.

It is not winter yet, but during those snowy months, give them a call and they can plow your driveway.

With so much to offer, you can give them a call at 920-784-8846.

For more information head to turfandplowing.com.