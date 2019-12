(WFRV) – The annual Holiday Pops Concert from the Dudley Birder Chorale celebrates the holiday season as they sing festive favorites with a full orchestra along with the ballet of the Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization.

Holiday Pops Concert runs Friday, December 20 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 21 at 2:30 pm at the Weidner Center in Green Bay.

For tickets, head to snc.edu/birderchorale or call 920-494-3401. For more details, head to their Facebook event page.