OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the world’s greatest aviation celebration and it’s all happening in Oshkosh.

The EAA Airventure kicks off today, July 22 and runs through July 28th at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshosh.

Hours are 7 am – 10 pm each day (except 7/28, 7 am – 5pm). There is an air show daily at 2 pm and night air shows July 24th and 27th.

For all of the details head to eaa.org/airventure.