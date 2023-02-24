OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the weather may not look like it, spring is right around the corner.

Alexis Stanietc was in Oshkosh at the EAA Grounds for the RV and Boat Show. There are two full airport hangars full of RVs.

Those looking to possibly purchase a new RV will have options ranging from pop-ups to bigger models.

In addition to RVs, there are boats at the show. There are multiple kinds of boats visitors can look at.

The event runs on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found here.