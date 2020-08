(WFRV) – While it is a difficult time in our lives, you don’t have to go it alone when trying to decide whether it is time for a parent or loved one to move to an assisted living facility.

Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director at Eagle Point Senior Living stopped by Local 5 Live to talk about the signs caregivers should recognize.

Learn all about Eagle Point Senior Living at eaglepointseniorliving.com. They are located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton.