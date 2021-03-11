Eagle Tech Corporation: Helping you find the right camera to keep your home and property safe

(WFRV) – It’s Spring Break and if you’re looking to go on vacation, the FBI has released a list of items burglars might be looking for when you’re away from home.

Items like bikes, cash, laptops, TVs, cameras, phones, firearms, power tools, jewelry, and sports equipment are all listed.

Eagle Tech Corporation visited with Local 5 Live with how they can help keep your home, and items safe. They showed Local 5 Live how they can help you find the right camera to help secure and monitor your property.

Eagle Tech Corporation is located at 2200 Woodale Avenue in Green Bay. Reach them online at neweagletech.com or message them on Facebook. By phone, call 920-798-8751.

