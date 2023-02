(WFRV) – It might be frigid outside but for the Green Bay Kroc Center, they are already looking ahead to summer and a fun event that benefits the Kroc Scholarship Fund.

Patti and Rick from the Green Bay Kroc Center stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the 2nd annual Uncle Mike’s 5K Donut Run happening in June and how you can get early bird registration now through April 14.

For more on registration plus details on other upcoming events, visit gbkroccenter.org/events.