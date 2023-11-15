(WFRV)- Today (11/15) is America Recycles Day. Tri-County Recycling wants you to know what is okay to throw in the recycling and what needs to go into the trash.

One tip they have is to compare the item you are questionable on to a credit card. If it is smaller than a credit card, it goes in the trash, not recycling. There are exceptions to the rule, but makes a great starting point.

Earn points when you recycle with the Betterbin App. When you scan an item, you will receive points that you can redeem for gift cards to different businesses. The more you recycle, the more you earn.

For more information, head to recyclemoretricounty.org.