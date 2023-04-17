CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a busy Earth Day coming up at Ledge View Nature Center. Decorate the pavilion with your own art and plant a shrub and follow its growth. All the materials are provided with your registration. Earth Day at Ledge View Nature Center is Saturday, April 22nd starting at 10 a.m. in Chilton.

Then later in June, it’s an adventure course that takes you below the earth. The Caveman Adventure 3K Run/Walk is happening on Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. at Ledge View Nature Center. Costumes are encouraged and dogs are welcome to go on the trails but not in the caves. There will also be a picnic with burgers, brats, drinks and live music. Register before May 29th to receive a t-short and dog bandana.

More information on both events can be found at ledgeviewnaturecenter.org.