(WFRV) – Every Day is Earth Day at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, that’s why their annual celebration is Sunday, April 23. From noon – 4:00 pm that day, meet animal ambassadors, make a project that draws wildlife to your yard, and see a rehabilitated bird release. It is free to attend and will happen rain or shine. Today we got a visit from three of those ambassadors that you can meet too. For a rundown of the activities, head to www.baybeachwildlife.com.