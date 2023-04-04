(WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is helping families learn more about an Easter staple, eggs.

They are hosting an Easter Brunch on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Participate in an egg hunt, enjoy a delicious breakfast, meet the Easter bunny, visit with baby chicks, explore the exhibits, and more!

Reserve your spot at https://farmwisconsin.org/event/easter-brunch/?fbclid=IwAR0yvqTHhU8epGLq6uzHskUNohaLm0UdS9jRACfmtnVCS4td3pLz8ogYDGw

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. The best place to start planning your adventure is farmwisconsin.org.