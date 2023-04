(WFRV) – Easton Corbin is bringing his blend of traditional and modern country music to the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay.

His new single “Marry that Girl” already has 40 million streams. The song adds to his repertoire of chart-toppers including “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It”.

He joined Lisa and Millaine today with an update on his career and what we can expect from the show.

Tickets for the show on April 29 start at $25. Reserve yours at https://epicgreenbay.com/