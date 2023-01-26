(WFRV) – It’s a tasty update today with the Fox Cities Chamber because tomorrow is the kick off day for Restaurant Week Fox Cities.

Maddie Jack from the Fox Cities Convention and Vistor’s Bureau stopped by Local 5 Live along with Chamber President Becky Bartoszek, Kimberly Finnell and Chef Liborio Osorio from Osario’s Latin Fusion with details on the week, how it helps area restaurants, and how you can take part.

Details from restaurantweekfoxcities.com:

Kick off 2023 with a ten-day celebration of the best food and drink in the Fox Cities!

With options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Restaurant Week Fox Cities is the perfect way to experience all the Fox Cities dining scene has to offer. Price-fixed menus are created specifically for the event and 3-course meals are offered at lunch and dinner.

Grab your friends, plan your stops, and get ready for the Fox Cities culinary excursion of the year!

For a list of restaurants, click HERE.

To join the Fox Cities Chamber at no cost, visit foxcitieschamber.com.