(WFRV)- Feast with the Beasts returns for another year at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Dine with the animals as you walk from exhibit to exhibit. Alcohol will be served throughout the Zoo.

This adults-only event takes place on Monday, August 7 at the NEW Zoo with VIP admission ticket holders getting access starting at 5 p.m., and general admission tickets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 unless you buy at Capital Credit Union Cardinal Lane or any Lineville location.

For more information on both events head to newzoo.org.