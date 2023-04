(WFRV) – He is exploring the depths of our local waterways, and cleaning them up in the process.

Ed Bieber started his diving recovery business in 2017. Ed dives to find fishing lures that he can restore and resell, but he encounters a lot of other treasures along the way.

His passion and personality have led to a booming career on social media.

You can follow his story and do some shopping at https://www.edthediver.com/

​