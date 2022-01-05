Elvis and Princess/Superhero nights this weekend with the Green Bay Gamblers

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – From Elvis to Princesses, you’ll find a lot of celebrity guests this weekend at the Green Bay Gamblers Games – and of course great hockey.

Bud Night & Elvis: Friday, January 7 at 7:05 pm

Family Night/ Princess & Superheroes: Saturday, January 8

For tickets for the VIP Princess Party, call the Resch Center Box Office at 920-494-3401, or get tickets online at ticketstaronline.com.

Get your game tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for fun themes and giveaways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly