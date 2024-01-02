(WFRV)- A holistic or biological dentist focuses on whole-body health. At Janssen Dental, they are dedicated to helping you with your overall health, not just your oral.

Your first appointment with the Janssen Dental team is dedicated to completing an in-depth review of your oral and overall health so Dr. Craig can create a personalized treatment plan just for you.

This gives them time to take a full mouth set of x-rays and other preliminary information, as well as answer any questions you might have. You will not receive a cleaning at your initial appointment since they need to determine the appropriate course of action for your treatment.

Dr. Craig and his team of professionals provide an array of dental services ranging from routine cleanings to restorative and cosmetic procedures, all with safe sedation dentistry options available to put you at ease.

Janssen Dental is located at 2649 Development Drive in Green Bay.

For more information, head to janssendentalclinic.com.