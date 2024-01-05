(WFRV)- Feel the burn this new year with workouts from Crossfire Fitness.

At CrossFire Fitness, their mission is to be a gym where anyone can come, get fit, and feel healthy. If your goals are to lose weight, tone up, or maintain, they are confident they can help you achieve your goals.

Since showing up can be the hardest part, they strive to make sure that everything else is taken care of by them. CrossFire is centered around coach-led 30-minute HIIT camps incorporating all major muscle groups throughout the week and intense cardio.

Crossfire Fitness is located at 3879 Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. Become a member today for only $24.

For more information, head to crossfirefit.com.