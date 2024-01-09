(WFRV)- A winter storm means snow across the area. For places like Bubolz Nature Preserve, this means skiing and snowshoeing.

Head to Bubolz Nature Preserve on January 13th or 26th for an evening hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski on our 1-mile snowshoe trail or 1.5-mile cross-country ski trail. There is no pre-registration for this event. Rentals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

BrewSki 2024 will take place on Friday, February 9th, at Bubolz Nature Preserve, bringing together snow, craft beer, wine, and cocktails! With fun on tap from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., participants will kick off their BrewSki experience on the Preserve’s 1-mile snowshoe or 1.5-mile ski trail illuminated by candles and moonlight. Warm up in The Lodge inside the Bubolz Nature Center, where you will sample beers, wines, cocktails, and warm food.

Bubolz Nature Preserve is located at 4815 North Lynndale Drive in Appleton.

For more information, head to bubolzpreserve.org.