(WFRV)- Are you looking for a place to keep the kids busy for the holiday break? Look no further than Bowenstreet Studio.

Let creativity flow with art stations to design your creation. They have sections for children and adults. Join one of their classes to learn how to design something new.

Bowenstreet Studio is located at 2837 Bowen Street in Oshkosh.

For more information, head to bowenstreetmakersmarket.com/bowenstreet-studio.