(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House and how they have now joined forces with the Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

We also get details on the Purple Porch Project and how you can get involved.

If you’d like to buy some Caferoz Coffee, you can head to these local businesses:

Niemuth’s Southside Market, Appleton

Jacob’s Meat Market, Appleton

Sal’s Foods, Green Bay/Black Creek/Wausaukee

Super Ron’s Food Center, Pulaski

Charlie’s Country Market, Shawano

Freedom Foods, Freedom

Online, shop at caferoz.net.

Retailers, to carry the coffee, call Jim at 920-884-2244 or email jim@greatlakesbeverage.com.