(WFRV)- Heritage Hill State Park in De Pere will be full of Bounce houses, Face painting, a petting zoo, and more for The BIG Event this Saturday (9/16) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are only $6 for presale or $8.00 at the door, with children under the age of 1 getting in for free.

Encompass’ goal is to present a curriculum that develops the whole child(socially, emotionally, intellectually, and physically).

For more information, head to encompasswi.org.