(WFRV) – There are so many boutiques in northeast Wisconsin, it’s hard to hit them all in one shopping day.

That is unless they are all under one roof for a big end of season sale, which is the case this Sunday.

The big end of season blowout sale takes place Sunday, February 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian located at 2621 North Oneida Street in Appleton.

A’s Closet Boutique and Callah Boutique are two of the shops taking part of this event.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, you can shop both boutiques on Facebook: @asclosetboutiquewi and @callahboutique.