(WFRV) – When you go to a medical spa, you’re assured they’ll bring out your natural beauty.

Local 5 Live visited Dr. Lisa from Ambiance MD to hear about her goal of helping you achieve the best version of yourself and some benefits of botox.

You can find Ambiance MD Medical Spa at 1808 Allouez Avenue in Green Bay, at 2450 Velp Avenue in Green Bay inside the Sola Salon Studios. See more online at ambiancemd.com.