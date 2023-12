(WFRV)- The holidays are about family and friends. Join the AVB Community Band at a concert meant for the whole family.

In this segment, Conductor Mike Ajango and guest vocalists Sarah Saari and Chase Grabowski discuss their upcoming concert at the Weidner Center and showcase their vocal skills.

“A Family Christmas” concert is at the Weidner Center on Monday, December 18th, at 7 p.m.

For more information, head to avbcommunityband.org.