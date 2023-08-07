(WFRV)- Next Stage Productions will tug at the heartstrings with Brigadoon.

This timeless love story starts with Tommy Albright unexpectedly arriving at the mysterious village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager, he must decide whether to return to his old life or stay in Brigadoon forever.

Next Stage brings together performers, musicians, and crew members from high schools throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Participants will experience hard work, commitment to the allied music-theatre disciplines, and sustained excellence throughout a production.

Since its beginning in 2015, more than 125 students from 21 high schools have participated in Next Stage Productions.

For more information or to buy tickets head to snc.edu/nextstage.