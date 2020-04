(WFRV) – Whether you’re looking for an artsy project for the kids or maybe you want to enjoy some others have made, the Neville Public Museum is the place for you.

Enjoy virtual exhibits or get a kit to work on at home, including Art and Stem projects.

Stop by their Facebook page and message them with kits you would like and to organize a pick up time.

You can also head to nevillepublicmuseum.org to go through their virtual exhibits.