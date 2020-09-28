Enjoy dinner on the water with Whisky D’s Bar and Grill

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s National Drink Beer day and these days beer lovers have more selections than ever before.

An explosion in the craft beer industry keeps the competition and flavors robust, churning out new flavors with frequency.

Whisky D’s in Two Rivers not only has a great spot by the water to enjoy your beer but a delicious menu too. Lee stopped by Local 5 Live with all the latest.

You’ll find Whisky D’s Bar and Grill at 1215 26th Street in Two Rivers. Get in touch with them on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns