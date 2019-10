(WFRV) – If you can’t make it a home Packer game or if they’re away, then Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grill is the next best option.

Producer Dena stopped in to see all they have to offer.

They are located at 325 N. Appleton St. in Appleton. Reach them by phone at 920-830-1804 and order online at rookiesappleton.com.