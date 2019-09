(WFRV) – If you need a fun place to watch the game, the 10th Frame in Appleton is a great place to stop with 22 TVs so you’ll never miss a play.

And with great food like cream cheese pizza, and “The Dude” burger, you won’t go hungry.

You can find The 10th Frame at 618 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton. Reach them by phone at 920-733-1929.

Find them online at the10thframeappleton.com and on Facebook as well.