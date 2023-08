(WFRV)- Take a stroll through nature and find your new favorite beverage with heiknbrew.

The heiknbrew event will be at the Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve at 3000 Hawthorne Avenue in Two Rivers.

This event has nine craft brew stations, three wine stations, food, live music by Glo & Joe, and amazing scenery.

The heiknbrew event will happen on September 8th, but ticket sales close on Friday, August 25th, so get your tickets soon.

For more information head to woodlanddunes.org.